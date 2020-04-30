Ghana Ali, Umair Gulzar expecting first child

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Pakistani actress and model Ghana Ali and Umair Gulzar are expecting their first child together.

The happy news was announced by the The 27-year-old actress on social media on Sunday. She also shared an adorable picture of her and Umair.

Ghana Ali has become pregnant four months after her marriage and she will soon be the mother of her first child. This news was confirmed by Ghana Ali herself on her Instagram. “We are very happy to announce that a small gift of our happiness is coming soon,” she wrote.

The actress said that it is not enough to thank Allah for giving us this happiness. "We can’t wait for our new addition, please remember us in your prayers," he wrote while requesting fans.