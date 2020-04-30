Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani could get married soon

Mumbai (Online): Bollywood actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are rumored to be dating each other but neither confirmed their relationship.

However, recently the latter sat down for an interview and revealed if he is planning to tie the knot with alleged girlfriend.

While talking about plans to get married to Advani, the Shershaah star said, “I don’t know. I am not an astrologer or such. I don’t know, it’s to who, is more important. And as and when it happens, I will let everyone know.”

He added, “I don’t know. Koi aisa timeline nahi hai (there is no timeline as of such). I think it has to be done correctly and not done fast or later or anything.”