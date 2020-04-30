LAHORE (Web Desk) – After Sindhi and Balochi songs, Ali Zafar has released his Pashto song, featuring leading Pashto singer Gul Panra on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram, the Rockstar singer shared message with his Pustho fans. “My message for my Pakhtun brothers and sisters. Hello to all my Pukhtun fans. I’ve made this song Larsha Pekhawar ta for my beautiful pakhtun fans. I hope you love it,” he said.

“Click on the link in my bio and join the premier at 6 pm today for my humble tribute to a great people with one of the most vibrant, honourable and powerful cultures in the world, Ali Zafar said.

It is noteworthy here that the singer cum actor announced released his song in Pashto after releasing the songs in Sindhi and Balochi languages.

Earlier, according to Team Ali Zafar, the teaser of the song has already been released which is getting an immense response. Team Ali Zafar says that the beautiful colors of Pashto culture will be brought to the fore through the song.

The first teaser of much-adored Pashto songstress Gul Panra with an energetic song teaser.

“Yo Lo! TEASER ka maza lo! You guessed the co-singer right but you didn’t know there were two Now guess the song?” Ali wrote along with the teaser.

The hit singer further revealed that the song will be released on this Pashtun culture day, “Releasing this Pashtun Culture Day.” he added.

Meanwhile, he also made an announcement regarding his Pashto song just before the release of the teaser.

“ANNOUNCEMENT: The wait is over! After Sindhi and Baloch, time for PASHTO song!, Watch this space for more details…#pashto,” he wrote

