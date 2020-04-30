Hareem Shah shares photo of man with caption of 'My Life'

(Web Desk) – Another controversy or revealing the truth as TikToker Hareem Shah has shared a photo of man with the caption of ‘My Life’.

Hareem Shah’s post on the photo and video sharing app Instagram, which is very active and shares new videos for her fans with each passing day, raises many questions.

Hareem Shah shared her new photo on her verified Instagram account with a person accompanying her. She has caused controversy among consumers by sharing a photo with a man on social media.

In the picture, Hareem Shah is resting his head on the man’s shoulder and she is looking very happy. Sharing the photo on Instagram, Hareem Shah wrote in the caption, “My life.”

So this might be a big news for Hareem Shah’s fans as social media users are yearning to find out the identity of Hareem’s husband however in the latest picture shared by the TikTok personality, she didn’t deem it important to mention whether the man in the picture with her is her husband or not.

Social media users have congratulated the TikTok sensation in the comment section and have also expressed their delight at how beautiful of a couple the duo in the picture make.