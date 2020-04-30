A large number of spectators were present at the arena to witness the musical concert

LONDON (Dunya News) – Pakistani legendary qawwal and playback singer Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has performed at Wembley Arena in London for three hours.

A large number of spectators were present at the arena to witness the musical concert and lauded the maestro.

On the occasion, London Mayor Sadiq Khan appreciated the performance of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and said that the people here love the Pakistani artist. Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has gathered people belonging to different religions, beliefs and nationalities under one roof, he added.

The mayor said that London has opened for everyone after coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan termed London as his second home and said that he loves performing here.