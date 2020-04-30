80-year-old man marries 60-year-old woman in Lodhran

LODHRAN (Dunya News) – An 80-year-old man marries a 60-year-old woman in Dunyapur tehsil of Lodhran.

Abdul Razzaq, 80, of Jalla Arain area of Dunyapur Tehsil, married a 60-year-old woman with great fanfare yesterday. The groom arrived at the bride’s house in a glittering car, and the groom danced to the beat of drums with his sons and grandsons.

When the four sons and grandsons arrived at the bride’s house in a glittering car with the groom, the sons and grandsons danced to the beat of the drum in celebration of the grandfather’s wedding. Razzaq, 80-year-old, also danced to the joy of the wedding.