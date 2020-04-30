Atif Aslam to debut in drama serial 'Sang-e-Mah'

Islamabad (Online): All time favorite singer Atif Aslam is about to enter the field of Drama Industry as he has confirmed his on-screen appearance in upcoming drama serial Sang-e-Mah.



Atif Aslam has a great fan following not just in Pakistan but across the globe. He has been awarded with Medal of Excellence for his contribution to the country. His fans are very excited for his debut on Television.



In a video, the television channel has confirmed the appearance of Atif in the upcoming serial Sang-e-Mah.