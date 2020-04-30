Malala proud of her friend Angelina Jolie for writing a book for kids

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai said she is proud of her friend Hollywood superstar Angelina Jolie Angelina Jolie for writing a book for children.

Taking to Instagram, Malala shared a picture with the Hollywood actress and wrote, "I m proud of my friend Angelina Jolie and Amnesty for writing "Know Your Rights", a book to give children the knowledge they need to stand up to injustice in their own lives and around the world."

In her message to the children and young people the Nobel laureate said, "You have rights that are equal in status to that of any adult. No one has the right to harm you, to silence you, to tell you what to think or believe, to treat you as if you don’t matter, or to prevent you from participating fully in society."

Malala’s post has received over 300,000 likes in just hours.

Angelina opened up on the guide two weeks ago, saying she was humbled to meet people who have been working for a cause.

“Children have rights just as adults do and they should have the power and agency to claim them,” she said. “Over the last couple of years, I have been working with Amnesty and Geraldine Van Bueren [British human rights lawyer] on a book that aims to help young people do just this.”

Angelina hoped that the book and her online series with Amnesty will help young people understand their rights.

