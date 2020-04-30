LAHORE (Dunya News) - Grand maestro Ustad Amanat Ali Khan on Friday was remembered on his 47th death anniversary.

Years and years have been passed but the classical maestro’s sung musical pieces become immortal and still subsists in the memories of music lovers. The unforgettable Ghazals and Sonnets sung by him, are the melodic heritage of music industry of Sub-continent.

Music lovers and music learners worship the musical master pieces of the great grand whiz for his command on throat, notes and musical instruments. His notch despite ages still enchants the soul with the smooth and crisp of his voice.

Classical singer Ustad Amanat Ali Khan was born in the eminent and most respectable musical family of ‘Patiala’ of Sub-Continent and started learning pure classical music since he was toddler from his father Ustad Akhtar Hussain who also was popular and established classical singer of that era.

The notable singer of the Patiala Gharana Ustad Amanat Ali Khan was a master of three musical forms: the raga, the thumri, and the ghazal. He along with his brother Ustad Fateh Ali Khan made the renditions of Khayal and Tarana extremely pouplar.

He soon had gotten the fame and recognition he actually deserved as classical musical singer was at its peak when Amanat Ali and his younger brother, Fateh Ali, began their career. He created a unique and innovative style of performing music simplified the structures of ragas, sang thumris more softly and smoothly than any of his contemporaries and innovated a novel style of ghazal singing during the last days of his life.

Ustad Amanat Ali Khan had sung the most famous and blood-rushing patriotic songs; still unparallel still unmatch. Most notable are Ay Watan Pyaray Watan and Chand Meri Zameen.

The music Guru was bestowed with the Pride of Performance 1969 in recognition of his services to the music and music Industry of Pakistan

At the age of 52, he deceased leaving behind an irreparable loss to the music of the subcontinent.