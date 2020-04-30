Nausheen Shah advises Fawad Chaudhry, Firdous Ashiq Awan

Islamabad (Online): Pakistani star Nausheen Shah has an advice for federal minister for information and broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry and his colleague Firdaus Ashiq Awan.



Nausheen Shah has recently appeared in an online show where she was asked to give advice to federal minister Fawad Chaudhry, she said, “Leave Junk food and eat something healthy”.

The host said that she is body shaming Fawad Chaudhry to which she replied, “No, it’s not body shaming, I am just advising him to eat clean and healthy because he is young and he is not suffering from any disease or ailment which means he eats something unhealthy that’s why I am saying he should have home-cooked food to make his body shape even better”.

While advising Firdous Aashiq Awan, Nausheen said, "She must do less Makeup and focus on politics”.