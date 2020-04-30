Aamir Khan's personal bodyguard's annual salary will leave you shocked

(Web Desk) - Superstar Aamir Khan enjoys a huge fan following all over the world and protecting a star like him is a difficult job. Recently, his personal bodyguard’s annual salary was revealed which left everyone stunned.

According to the reports, Aamir’s bodyguard Yuvraj earns Indian Rs. 20 million annually. Reports also suggest that Yuvraj dropped out of school when he was 16 and was doing odd jobs till he joined a security agency.

Earlier, the salaries of Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Sharma and other celebs’ bodyguards were revealed. They pay whopping amounts to their personal bodyguard.

