Islamabad (Online): Nayyar Ejaz is a legendary Pakistani film and television actor, and is mainly known for doing villainous roles.



In a recent interview, Nayyar has revealed that a woman had slapped him at airport.



Nayyar Ejaz said that he did a character in which while shaving face he was singing a song and back in mind that character was thinking that his wife is having an affair with his friend. In anger, he cut the face of his wife with the blade.



Nayyar Ejaz said that after that movie he was sitting at Islamabad airport and a lady came, she asked him to stand up.



He stood up and she slapped him hard on his face. He asked her why she did that. She said that for 30 years she used to talk to her husband while he used to shave his face and now she is afraid that he can cut her face with a blade.