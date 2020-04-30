Islamabad (Online): Shaista Lodhi opened up on the challenges she faced as a mother in a recent interview as she stepped into her second marriage.



Shaista Lodhi is a popular face of the Pakistan entertainment industry who has hosted morning shows on television channels for years.



Apart from being a host, she is also an actress who has featured in various drama serials like Waada, Pardes , Khan .She will also be starring in an upcoming Eid telefilm.



Shaista has not only made her career in showbiz but does a certified Aesthetician as well, own a beauty brand named SL Basics.



The host-cum-actress made her appearance in a show where she got candid about her second marriage.



The host of the show asked Shaista a bunch of questions including, “Have you consulted or asked the kids before getting married?”



Shaista responded, “Second marriage is so different because you are not the only one who is involved in it and I was four, me and my 3 kids and it was a partnership that happened when I got married.”