Nadia Hussain dances with her daughters, video goes viral

(Web Desk) - Nadia Hussain shared a video on social media showing her sharing the stage with her daughters at an event and her fans can’t get over it.

“Dancing with my girls,” she wrote. The three performed to Shakar Wandaan from Mahira Khan’s Ho Mann Jahaan (2018). Nadia called it a “short cute dance”.

Several celebrities, including Sanam Jang and Sunita Marshall, were taken with the performance.

“The girls have grown up!” commented Sanam.

Ali Kazmi posted heart emojis on the post.

Nadia’s fans praised her and her daughters’ traditional outfits as well.

Nadia has four children and is often questioned how she balances her work and personal life. In May, she launched her GO makeup palette.