Islamabad (Online): Mahira khan is the superstar of Pakistan and she has a crazy fan following.



Mahira Khan is a single mother of an adorable boy Azlan. Mahira Khan last year revealed that she is in love. Later on, it was revealed that Mahira’s beau is Salim Karim who is an entrepreneur.



Fans are still waiting for the big news from their favorite star and some have started speculating that Mahira has already tied the knots with Salim Karim and she is keeping her marriage secret. Mahira Khan in a recent video shunned all such rumors and said that when she will get married everyone will know.



Mahira replied to all the assumptions that people generally make about her. Mahira talked about the rumors of her nose job, talked about her favorite co-star, and if she has ever faced body-shaming and many others things.