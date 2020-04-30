Ghana Ali makes astonishing revelation about herself

(Web Desk) - Leading Pakistani film and theater actress and fashion model Ghana Ali revealed that she is a memorizer of the Holy Qur’an.

Ghana Ali posted a story on her social media account on Instagram in which she held a Q&A session for her fans.

During the ‘Ask me a question’ session hosted by Ghana Ali on Instagram, she answered various questions, disclosing that her name means ‘wealthy’ and that she is 27 years old and the age difference between her husband and she is 7 years.

Responding to questions from fans about her husband, Ghana Ali said that her husband is not a businessman and that he works in the public sector. She met him two years ago. Disclosing information regarding their relationship, she revealed that only when the two have a fight they celebrate and apologize to each other.

Answering more questions, she said, “Their life has gotten better since marriage and marriage has made a positive difference in their lives. One of the benefits of being married is that you always have someone with you whom you can annoy.”

Ghana Ali was asked if she would ask her husband to lose weight. Responding to this, she said, “No I find him cute like this. I don’t want him to lose weight.”

A fan of Ghana Ali asked her if it’s true that she is a memorizer of the Qur’an. Answering this question, Ghana Ali said, “Yes, I am a memorizer of the Qur’an.”