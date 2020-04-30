LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistani famous writer, playwright and comedian Anwar Maqsood has revealed reason that why he is not writing the dramas anymore.



The artist said, "I have stepped back [from writing] because what is happening on the television in the recent times, there is no place for me."



“Now that the rating has occupied a decisive place, the directors or producers have been left behind in every respect. The marketing department decides which actors are needed and which are not," he added.



Anwar Maqsood said, “When Indian dramas paved their way to the Pakistani screens, we thought that they would learn something from our dramas, but on the contrary, our writers started learning from them. It was then that our drama industry began its demise."