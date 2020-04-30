Peshawar-born Dilip Kumar's demise saddens his fans in KP

PESHAWAR (APP) - Yousaf Khan famous as Dilip Kumar, the most iconic actor of Bollywood who died on Wednesday saddened thousands of his fans in Khyber Pakthunkhwa including in Peshawar being his birthplace where people from all walks of life were paying rich tributes to the versatile personality ruled on Indians silver screen for nearly six decades.

The death of Dilip Kumar, who was born at Mohallah Khudadad near historic Qissa Khwani Bazaar Peshawar on December 11, 1922, has deeply shocked thousands of his fans in the province and natives of this historic city arriving to express condolences with his family members soon after knowing that the “King of Romance and Tragedy” was no more.

Great shock of grief and bereavement were being witnessed among dwellers of his native city where people were in a state of mourning and saying adieu to pride of Peshawar with a very heavy heart.

“I am deeply shocked after hearing that my uncle is no more in this world,” said Faud Ishaq, nephew of Dilip Kumar and former President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) while talking to APP. “With his said demise, a golden era of film Industry came to an end,” he said.

“My uncle has special love for Peshawar and whenever he got some spare time visited his born place and openly intermingled with Peshawarties and his family members,” Faud Ishaq recalled.

“When Dilip Uncle visited Peshawar in 1998, he exclusively requested for Peshawari Chappal and Kurta Pajama being his favorite shoe and dress that was provided by his family,” he said, adding he was very polite, humble and highly educated having complete command over English, Urdu, Hindko, Pashto and Hindi languages.

“To see few glimpses of Dilip Kumar, hundreds of thousands of his fans gathered in front of his five marla house at Qissa Khwani bazaar to welcome their versatile legend actor, who was highly overwhelmed by Peshawarities’ hospitality,” he said, adding Dilap’s has special love for people of Peshawar being his hometown, centuries old Qissa Khwani bazaar, Balahisar Fort and visited it whenever he came here. “Dilip Kumar death was a great loss and his memories would continue to live in our hearts.”

“My uncle has always laid emphasis on acquiring higher education as he believed that education was the only tool to achieve success in every field including politics, economy and film industry,” he said.

“Dilip Kumar’s real name was Yousaf Khan. He alongwith family had migrated to Mumbai in 1930 as his father was associated with business and was permanently settled there,” he said. His wife Saira Bano had motivated him during his nearly 60 years film career and showed great dedication and professional commitment to his profession.

“Dilip Kumar’s casting was considered the success of movies especially romantic, love and tragic films during his six decades long rule on Bollywood with over 65 succesful films in his credit. The most popular films of Dilip were Naya Door (1957), Gang Jamna (1961), Deodas (1955), Kohinoor (1960), Leader (1946), Babul (1949), Andaz (1949), Paigam (1959), Foothpath (1953), Mashall (1984) and Karma (1986) which were still popular among the people.

Faud Ishaq said keeping in view of meritorious services of Dilip Kumar in bringing people of both the countries closer through his unique performances, the Government of Pakistan had decorated him with the civil award “Nishan e Imtiaz”.

Faisal Farooqi, a family friend also expressed shock and sorrow over the sad demise of Dilip Kumar and termed his death was a great loss for the world cinema industry. The legacy left by Dilip Kumar could hardly be fulfilled, he added.

Lateef ur Rehman, Spokesman of KP Archeology, Sports and Tourism Department while expressing grief and sorrow over sad demise of hero of Mughal e Azam said KP Government has taken over the possession of four marla house of Dilip Kumar and six marla Havali of Indian Cinema legend Raj Kapoor built in 1918-22 at Qissa Khwanai in 2020 and it would soon be converted into a museum. He said both houses were declared as Protected Monument under Antiquity Act of 1997 and rehabilitation work would soon start.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan expressed sorrow over sad demise of the legendary actor and said “a golden chapter of world film industry has been closed after his sad demise.” He said the Peshawari born legend would continue to live in people’s heart besides his rich services in films world would be remembered for long.

Special Assistant for Information and Higher Education KP, Kamran Bangash and Senator Mohsin Aziz while expressing deep grief and sorrow over sad demise Dilip Kumar said people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Government were equally grieved over his death and expressed solidarity with members of the bereaved family in this hour of tragedy.

“Dilip Kumar had great love and affection for his ancestral city Peshawar and the native of this city would always remember him. He would live in our hearts and minds of forever,” Bangash said.

Senator Mohsin Aziz said Dilip Kumar was a legend, loving, decent, education and versatile actor and his demise was a great loss for the Bollywood.