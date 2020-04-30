Funeral prayer in absentia held for Dilip Kumar in Peshawar

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - The funeral prayers of legendary actor Yousuf Khan alias Dilip Kumar, who ruled Bollywood for a long time, were offered in absentia at Khudadad Mohalla of Peshawar.

A large number of citizens and fans attended the funeral prayers. After the funeral prayers, prayers were offered for the soul of Dilip Kumar. Dilip Kumar, 98, was admitted to hospital last Wednesday on difficulty in breathing. However, he could not recover and died today.

He was born on December 11, 1922 in Khudadad neighborhood of Qissa Khwani Bazaar in Peshawar.

With Dev Anand and Raj Kapoor, Kumar was one of the three big names who dominated the golden age of Indian cinema from the 1940s to the 1960s, enjoying a career spanning more than 50 years and nearly 60 films.

Nicknamed “The Tragedy King” because of his brooding good looks, tousled hair and deep voice, he played the lead in some of the Indian film industry’s most commercially successful films of the period.