Death anniversary of renowned folk singer Allan Faqir being observed

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The 21st death anniversary of renowned folk singer, Allan Faqir is being observed on Sunday.

Allan Fakir was born in 1932 in village of Aamari of Jamshoro District in Sindh.

His songs were mainly based on the poetry of prominent sufi Sindhi poet, Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai.

He was awarded with President s Pride of Performance Award in 1980 for his unique singing.

Allan Fakir left the world on this day in the year 2000 and was buried near Sindh University Jamshoro.