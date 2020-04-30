Celebs express grief over demise of writer Asma Nabeel

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Pakistani celebrities have expressed their grief as writer Asma Nabeel passed away in Karachi.
A post on Asma’s Facebook account read, “With a heavy heart I have to break this news that my bhabhi, Asma Nabeel, is no longer with us.”
Her funeral will take place at Jamia Islamia in Clifton today, Friday, at 2pm. Asma had been fighting breast cancer and called herself a “warrior”, the post added.
Reacting to the news, actor Adnan Siddiqui stated, “Asma Nabeel, you warrior!. Gone too soon. We were to witness your exceptionally written dramas many times over.”
#AsmaNabeel, you #warrior! Gone too soon…we were to witness your exceptionally written dramas many times over. May Allah grant you Jannah ul Firdous. Ameen pic.twitter.com/BwbrnJt90z— Adnan Siddiqui (@adnanactor) July 1, 2021
Feroze Khan, who also starred in the writer’s most popular drama Khaani, said, “Asma loses her battle against cancer, but certainly won a better place up there.”
- Asma Nabeel loses her battle against cancer but certainly won a better place up there.— Feroze Khan (@ferozekhaan) July 1, 2021
May her soul rest in peace.
Inna lillahe wa inna ilyahe rajeoun.
Samina Peerzada posted that Asma was a “brave heart and kind soul” who will be remembered for the work that she had yet to create.
Asma Nabeel a cancer warrior a brave heart and a kind soul will be missed for her work that she yet had to create. She wrote KHAANi and many more. RIP dear soul.— Samina Peerzada (@SaminaSays) July 2, 2021
Vasay Chaudhry stated, “The way you [Asma] reached out to various screenwriters of Pakistan (including me) to form an association and got us together on one platform, we’ll always be indebted to you.”
RIP Asma,the way you reached out to various screen writers of Pakistan (including me) to form an association & got us together on One platform,we will always be indebted to you.May Allah bless your soul & give you the highest rank in Janat.— vasay chaudhry (@vasaych) July 1, 2021
#AsmaNabeel pic.twitter.com/rd6uwfTpby