Veteran actor Anwar Iqbal passes away

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Veteran actor Anwar Iqbal has passed away in Karachi at the age of 71.

The news comes days after his daughters appealed for prayers for his deteriorating health.

According to reports, Iqbal was in ill health owing to prolonged kidney disease and was being treated at a hospital in Karachi for months. He was also diagnosed with cancer few months earlier.

Iqbal shot to fame in the 80s with drama serials like Shama and Akhri Chattan and also held the distinction of producing the first-ever Balochi feature film of Pakistan, Hammal o Mahganj.

According to the family, Anwar Iqbal Baloch will be buried in Mewa Shah Cemetery.

It may be recalled that his wife died a month ago due to Coronavirus.

