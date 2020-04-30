LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistani singer and pilot Fakhr-e-Alam has become the first Pakistani celebrity to get the 10-year United Arab Emirates (UAE) Golden Visa.



The artist was bestowed the coveted visa from UAE authorities on Sunday, June 27.



While expressing his views, Fakhr-e-Alam said, “I am very honoured and extremely grateful to the UAE government and its visionary leadership for recognising my work and granting me the Golden Visa.”



“I am extremely motivated and excited about doing greater things from Dubai in the future. This city inspires you, and the leaders provide its residents with a great platform to attain global reach,” he added.