Hareem Shah's marriage becomes top trend on Twitter

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Famous Tik Tok star Hareem has gotten married to a Pakistan Peoples Party minister has become a top trend on the social media.

Hareem Shah has always been in the news on social media. Sometimes her pictures with politicians go viral and sometimes it’s due to controversy with Mufti Qavi.

Last week, rumours of Hareem getting engaged were rife after a picture of her apparent engagement had gone viral. The social media star had posted a photo, wearing a diamond ring.

According to private TV, Hareem Shah confirmed the marriage in an interview and said that she was married to a PPP member of Sindh Assembly. However, she declined to say who the politician is, saying she would inform fans soon.

When provincial minister Muraza Wahab was asked about the marriage with Hareem Shah, he replied that his hands are clean.

It should be noted that last year Hareem Shah and Sandal Khattak s video call with Sheikh Rashid went viral on social media, while in an interview. Hareem Shah made a startling revelation about Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and said that he had not married because of her.

The news of Hareem Shah’s marriage has become a top trend on twitter and a large number of fans are congratulating her.

