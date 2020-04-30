Christiano Ronaldo's celebratory video features Danish Taimoor

(Web Desk) - Football legend and the most followed individual on Instagram, Christiano Ronaldo, recently celebrated 300 million followers on the photo-sharing app.

Ronaldo, shared a video that featured various comments from his fans from across the world. And among the first three comments that appear in this video, is a comment made by Pakistani actor Danish Taimoor.

The star took to social media to celebrate this mention by his favourite footballer. Posting the same video on his Instagram, Taimoor wrote in the caption, "I have been his biggest fan since Day 1. This morning I was on my Instagram and saw his post on him hitting 300 million followers, and as I watching the video, I saw my name in there and I was shocked. I couldn’t believe my eyes.”

He added, “Although being a mature adult, I started celebrating like a kid with Rayan. I still cannot believe it. It’s not just that ‘Cristiano Ronaldo’ mentioned me; it’s my idol, my goat, who mentioned me in his video celebrating a milestone in his legacy. It really is an honour and something I will never forget," he added with immense joy.