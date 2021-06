LAHORE (Dunya News) – The family of veteran Pakistani actor Anwar Iqbal Baloch has requested his fans to pray for his speedy recovery and good health.



The artist is serious ill these days and living the most difficult days of his life.

Anwar Iqbal is the son of a well-known politician from Balochistan Mr. Haji Muhammed Iqbal Baloch, who played prominent role in the independence of Pakistan.



The actor became famous from his drama serial Shama.