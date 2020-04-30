Feroze Khan denies differences with Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar

Islamabad (Online): Recently, a clip of Feroze Khan went viral where he talked about a controversial statement of Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar regarding him being an actor.

The host asked Feroze a question, ‘Did Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar say that you can never become an actor?’

To the question Feroze instantly said, “Yes, he said it, but now we are on really good terms”

When the clip came out, a lot of people talked about it, however, Feroze denied it and referred the news as old.

In recent twitter story, Feroze denies the differences and revealed that he is now on good terms with the ace writer Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar.

The caption of his tweet reads as, “This is old story and soon we might be working together”.