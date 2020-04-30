"I have some nerve damage in my feet due to the brutal chemotherapy."

ISLAMABAD (Online) - Pakistani actress and host Nadia Jamil on Tuesday announced that she has finally beat cancer and is ‘officially cancer free’.

Taking to Instagram, the actress wrote, “Officially cancer free. All tests cancer clear. Shukar Alhamdolillah. Thank you ALL for your love, prayers & support.”

“I have some nerve damage in my feet due to the brutal chemotherapy, but I shall live to dance my way, coz bhangra is all in the shoulders anyways,” ecstatic Nadia said while sharing the good news.

The actress also extended gratitude to fellow showbiz stars Sania Saeed, Muniba Mazari, Adnan Siddiqui and Sultana Siddiqui besides other fans and family for their support.

She said, “I m also eternally grateful to ALL my friends & family. You know who you are. Some friends in the industry always felt by my side, @thesaniasaeed @muniba.mazari @sultana.shum.tv @adnansid1 thank you.”

Nadia Jamil was diagnosed with cancer in April last year.

