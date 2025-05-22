Sindh govt announces summer vacation for educational institutions

Vacation will be observed from June 1 to July 31

KARACHI (Dunya News) – With pitiless heat on the rise across Pakistan, the Sindh Education Department on Thursday announced the summer vacation.

According to the Sindh Education Department, summer vacation will be observed from June 1 to July 31. The holidays will apply to all public and private educational institutions, and schools and colleges will remain closed during this period.

It is worth noting that just a day earlier, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Department of Elementary and Secondary Education had also announced summer vacation for schools.

According to their notification, summer vacation will be observed from June 15 to August 31, while in the northern districts of the province, the holidays will be from July 1 to July 31.

Prior to this, the Punjab government had also announced summer vacations in schools. According to a notification issued by the Punjab School Education Department, summer vacations will start from May 28, and all schools across the province will reopen on August 15.

