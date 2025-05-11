Punjab schools, colleges to reopen tomorrow following Pakistan-India ceasefire

Both public and private schools will resume classes as per the regular schedule

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 11 May 2025 15:20:45 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Punjab government has announced the reopening of all educational institutions across the province starting Monday, after Pakistan and India agreed on ceasefire.

According to a circular issued by the School Education Authority, both public and private schools will resume classes as per the regular schedule. An official notification has been released confirming the decision.

Meanwhile, the Higher Education Department has also directed that all colleges and universities across Punjab will reopen on the same day. All educational boards are set to resume examinations, including intermediate annual exams, which will now proceed as scheduled from May 12.

Authorities have assured that new dates will be announced soon for the two previously cancelled examination papers, ensuring continuity in the academic calendar.