Punjab schools implement heatwave precautions amid soaring temperatures

Published On: Mon, 14 Apr 2025 11:54:40 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - In response to rising temperatures across Punjab, the School Education Department has implemented precautionary measures in all educational institutions.

Schools have been directed to ensure the availability of clean and cold drinking water. Students are advised to drink 8 to 10 glasses of water daily and bring refillable water bottles. Classes are to be shifted to shaded and well-ventilated rooms wherever possible.

Outdoor activities during peak heat hours have been banned, and schools are instructed to raise awareness among students about heatstroke symptoms and preventive care. Availability of first aid kits and emergency training for staff has also been made mandatory.

The department has ordered immediate implementation of all precautionary guidelines to safeguard student health.