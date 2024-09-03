Punjab Group of Colleges students clinch top positions in inter results 2024

Students of Punjab Colleges have secured 142 top positions in all boards

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The educational boards across Punjab have announced the names of position holders for intermediate examination in which the students of Punjab colleges have registered a massive success.

Giving tough competition to several renowned colleges, students of Punjab Colleges have secured 142 top positions in all boards, according to the result announced.

The students of Punjab Colleges have grabbed an overall first position in most boards of Punjab.

Multan Board

Punjab Colleges bagged the first and third position. Wajiha Afzal of Punjab College got the first position with 1158 marks while in total, the institution took 16 positions.

Rawalpindi Board

Punjab Colleges bagged first three positions. Natasha Rizwan bagged first position with 1142 marks while Punjab college got total 21 positions in the board.

Faisalabad Board

Punjab College’s students grabbed the top three positions. Maimoona Kosar secured the first position with 1155 marks while the college received a total of 21 positions in the board.

Gujranwala Board

Punjab Colleges got the third position while it got total 18 positions in the board.

In Sargodha and Bahawalpur, Punjab Colleges bagged second and third positions. In Sargodha Board, Punjab Colleges secured a total of 15 positions, while in Bahawalpur Board, Punjab Colleges secured a total of 12 positions.

In Lahore Board, Punjab Colleges secured 19 positions, in Sahiwal Board nine positions, while in DG Khan Board intermediate results, Punjab Colleges have secured a total of five positions.