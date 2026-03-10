One-day king tradition revived at snow golf festival in Chitral's Kalash Valley

Summary The most unique sport of the festival is snow golf, locally called Krik Gard, which resembles street cricket but is played on snow using a stick to hit a ball.

CHITRAL (Web Desk) – The cultural winter sports festival in the scenic Kalash Valley of Chitral, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has concluded, featuring local games such as Antu Dek, tug-of-war, traditional kabaddi, and snow golf.

The most unique sport of the festival is snow golf, locally called Krik Gard, which resembles street cricket but is played on snow using a stick to hit a ball.

In snow golf, teams from each village compete, with players chasing the ball for up to five kilometers. The team that completes 12 goals first is declared the winner.

A fascinating aspect of the game begins after the match ends: according to local tradition, the captain of the winning team is crowned “Mitar”, becoming the king of the tribe for one day.

Following the selection of the one-day king of Kalash, celebrations begin. Villagers offer their congratulations, and for the king, one ox and two goats are sacrificed, after which the meat is prepared and shared among all guests.

A six-member security team is assigned to the one-day king to provide protocol and protection for 24 hours. This tradition, part of an ancient cultural heritage, grants the king full authority for the day, and all tribal members follow his orders. The king is also provided with residence and receives guests throughout the day.

This year, after the final match of the snow golf competition, a player from the winning team was crowned king, and the victory celebrations were held accordingly.

The closing ceremony of the festival was attended by the Deputy Commissioner of Lower Chitral, officials from the District Sports Department, and a large number of tourists. Visitors also met the one-day king and enjoyed the celebration following the ancient traditions.

The Chitral district administration stated that these winter games are not only part of centuries-old traditions but also a distinctive feature of the valley, and they should be promoted further to boost tourism alongside preserving cultural heritage.

In Kalash Valley, four religious festivals are celebrated annually, attracting domestic and international tourists.

