Six traditional foods that help beat dry winter in Pakistan

Dry winter grips Pakistan, but simple desi foods like ghee, sesame, ajwain, bajra, ginger and mung lentils can help keep the body warm and healthy during the cold season.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan is currently experiencing a spell of dry winter, with fog and chilly conditions prevailing in the plains while snowfall and sub-zero temperatures have been recorded in the upper regions.

In such weather, dry fruits have become unaffordable for many, but several traditional foods remain inexpensive and can help the body stay warm.

Ghee has long been regarded as the king of winter foods.

The healthy fats present in ghee provide energy to the body and generate internal warmth.

Adding a small amount of ghee to roti, lentils or khichdi improves digestion, which often slows down during cold weather.

Elders often believed that when food is digested properly, the body stays warm for longer.

Ajwain is another essential ingredient during winter. It boosts digestion and helps keep the body warm from within.

That is why ajwain parathas or ajwain-infused water are commonly consumed during the colder months.

Sesame seeds are considered one of the most warming foods. Items such as sesame laddoos, chikki, or chutney provide energy and heat during winter.

They also help reduce dryness and fatigue in the body.

Millet bread, commonly known as bajra roti, is another winter staple.

It takes longer to digest, which causes the body to use more energy and produce heat. Eating bajra roti with ghee or jaggery is considered an effective way to stay warm.

Ginger remains a household favorite during winter.

Whether added to tea or cooked in curries, it improves blood circulation and helps reduce coldness in hands and feet.

Finally, mung lentils, when cooked with warm spices and ghee, provide comfort and warmth to the body.

Dishes like khichdi or lentil soup are among the best choices during cold weather.

These six traditional foods are not only flavorful but also helpful in reducing the harsh effects of winter. The wisdom of elders still holds value today, as natural remedies often provide long-lasting benefits.