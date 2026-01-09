11 suspects nabbed in Karachi combing operations

Five stolen motorcycles were recovered from the possession of the suspects

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Police on Thursday night carried out combing operations in different areas of the City and arrested 11 suspects.

A large contingent of police conducted combing and search operations against criminals in various areas of West District including Mango Pir, Gulshan-e-Maymar, Sarjani, Iqbal Market and Orangi Town.

During the operation, five motorcycle lifters, two Gutka vendors and four suspects and foreigners were arrested and transferred to local police stations.

Five stolen motorcycles and Gutka were recovered from the possession of the suspects. A legal action is being taken against the arrested suspects.

A robber was caught by the public in Baldia Gulshan Mazdoor. The citizens handed over the injured robber to the police. The accomplice of the arrested suspect managed to escape from the scene.

Weapons and a motorcycle were recovered from the suspect's possession. A case was registered against the suspect.