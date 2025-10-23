Main suspect held after video of citizen's torture goes viral

He further stated that all those involved in the incident would be arrested and brought to justice so that no one dared to commit such an act in future.

RAWALPINDI (APP) - Police on Wednesday arrested the main suspect involved in torturing and manhandling a citizen in the Gawalmandi area of City Police Station after a video of the incident went viral on social media, while raids were under way to apprehend his accomplices.

According to a Rawalpindi Police spokesperson, a case was registered on behalf of the police soon after the footage surfaced online.

The prime suspect, who appeared armed in the video, had been taken into custody and the weapon used in the incident recovered from his possession.

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani said that no act of violence against any citizen would be tolerated as protecting the lives and property of the people was the police’s foremost duty.

He further stated that all those involved in the incident would be arrested and brought to justice so that no one dared to commit such an act in future.

The spokesperson added that, on the direction of the CPO, an investigation team had been constituted to probe the incident from all angles, and further arrests would be made based on the available evidence.