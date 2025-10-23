71 Larkana Katcha area robbers surrender to police

Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar said the government will extend surrender policy to other districts as well in phases

LARKANA (Dunya News) – Seventy-one alleged robbers of Katcha area have surrendered to police, marking a significant success for law-enforces and giving a sigh of relief to the area people from constant apprehension of being robbed, murdered and kidnapped for ransom, Dunya News reported here on Wednesday.

The suspected outlaws have handed over their weapons to Sindh police.

Addressing a ceremony, Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar said the government will extend surrender policy to other districts as well in phases.

“Addressing the outlaws, the interior minister said, “We want you to become peaceful citizens and appear before the law. Sindh police officers performed their duties in best way.”

He said the policy of President Asif Ali Zardari was to establish peace in villages, adding, “Everyone wanted that no concessions should be made to criminals. Everyone wants to live a peaceful life with their children.”

Sindh IG Ghulam Nabi Memon said that the area was full of robbers, but now it has been cleared.

“With the joint efforts of Sindh police, rangers and the army, most areas of Katcha have been cleared of robber culture. In the last one year, 171 robbers were killed in Katcha, and 421 robbers were arrested after they were injured.