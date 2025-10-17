Dispute over marriage of choice claims life of man in Khanewal

KHANEWAL (Dunya News) – A dispute over a marriage of choice Thursday claimed life of man and inflicted injuries to his brother during a meeting called for reconciliation between the families of the bride and the groom.

The injured was shifted to hospital in a critical condition, whereas the dead body was sent to mortuary for medicolegal procedure. The dead was identified as Shahid and the injured as Shakar.

Deceased Shahid has got married to a girl against the will of her family, who nursed grudge against him.

The couple were happily living in a village of Shor Kot when their families called them for reconciliation in a meeting of their elders in Khanewal, which turned violent.

The family members of the girl started firing at the girl, her husband and brother-in-law. The girl escaped unhurt, but her husband received fatal injuries.

Having being informed, police reached the crime scene and started investigation after registering a murder case.



