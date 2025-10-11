Lahore police raid Gogi Butt's house, suspects flee as gunfire erupts near residence

Lahore (Dunya News) – Lahore police conducted a raid at the residence of Gogi Butt, a relative of Teefi Butt, who was shot and killed earlier today while in police custody during an alleged ambush by his associates.

According to police sources, the Counter Crime Division (CCD) carried out the raid, but Butt had already fled the scene along with his companions. Officials revealed that Butt had been underground for several days.

Despite the failed arrest attempt, police sources expressed confidence that Gogi Butt would be apprehended soon.

Later in the day, unknown assailants on a motorcycle opened fire near Gogi Butt’s old residence in the Gawalmandi area, police confirmed. Two unidentified individuals reportedly fired multiple rounds from a Kalashnikov rifle near the house before fleeing the scene.

Police have recovered shell casings from the site and launched an investigation into the incident.

