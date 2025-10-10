Two most wanted terrorists eliminated in CTD Peshawar operation

The CTD carried out an intelligence based operation (IBO) against the militants

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Two most wanted terrorists were eliminated in an ‘encounter’ with the police of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) here on Thursday.

The dead terrorists were identified as Rashideen alias Malang Yar and Usman Khalid. The CTD carried out an intelligence based operation (IBO) against the militants.

Terrorist Rashideen alias Malang Yar was involved in the martyrdom of four personnel of Counter Terrorism Department. His other accomplices fled during the operation. Raids were being made to track down the fleeing militants.

Explosives, weapons and bullets were seized. The dead militants were wanted in several cases including targeted killings and extortion. CTD has stepped up security in the city and its suburbs and intensified search operation to arrest the elements involved in subversive activities in Pakistan.

