Gogi Butt's bail extended to Oct 8 in Amir Balaj murder case

the court issued notices to the prosecution and sought arguments on the bail plea

LAHORE (APP) - A sessions court on Monday extended the interim bail of Khawaja Aqeel alias Gogi Butt till October 8 in the high-profile murder case of Amir Balaj.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Syed Najaf Haider conducted the proceedings on the bail application. Gogi Butt appeared before the court amid strict security.

During the hearing, the court issued notices to the prosecution and sought arguments on the bail plea at the next hearing.

Amir Balaj, the owner of a goods transport network, was shot dead in a wedding ceremony in Chung area in February last year. He was son of Arif Amir alias Tepu Truckanwala, who was also murdered at the Lahore airport in 2010 in an armed attack.

Earlier, A Joint Investigation Team (JIT), appointed to interrogate high profile murder of underworld don Amir Balaj Tipu in Lahore, has found the hand of Khawaja Aqeel alias Gogi Butt, another underworld don of Lahore, in his assassination.

Amir Balaj Tipu was murdered on Feb 18, 2024 at a wedding ceremony in Lahore. The main suspect in the case, Teefi Butt, was on the run, however, JIT sources have revealed that Khawaja Aqeel alias Gogi Butt, who is on pre-arrest bail for Sept 15, made the planning to kill Balaj, saying he was in contact with the main accused of the murder. According to sources, JIT will move a court for the cancellation of his pre-arrest bail.

