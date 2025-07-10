Man kills daughter for refusing to delete TikTok account

The accused tracked down, murder weapon seized

(Web Desk) - A man shot at and killed his teenage daughter in Rawalpindi after she refused to delete her TikTok account.

The Rawalpindi police confirmed the incident on Wednesday. The victim, Mehak Shahzadi, was a student living in the Dhok Chaudhryan Takht Padi area.

She was allegedly gunned down by her father, Akhlaq Ahmed, in their home.

According to officials, Akhlaq had repeatedly ordered Mehak to delete her TikTok account.

When she refused again, he allegedly opened fire. She died on the spot. After the killing, Akhlaq fled the scene.

Police say the family initially tried to label the incident a suicide.

However, further investigation exposed inconsistencies in that claim.

A murder case was registered at Rawat Police Station based on a complaint by Head Constable Shahbaz Anjum.

Police said the suspect, who worked in local real estate, was later arrested in Rawat. The weapon used in the crime was also recovered.