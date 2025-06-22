Land dispute claims five lives in Bannu

Crime Crime Land dispute claims five lives in Bannu

The two sides exchanged heavy gunfire during the confrontation

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 22 Jun 2025 11:14:01 PKT

BANNU (Dunya News) – A violent clash between two rival groups over a land dispute in the Mamand Khel area of Bannu resulted in the deaths of five individuals and left one person injured.

According to police officials, the two sides exchanged heavy gunfire during the confrontation.

Upon receiving reports of the incident, law enforcement personnel reached the scene and transported the deceased and the injured to a nearby hospital.

Authorities have confirmed that a legal investigation into the matter is currently underway.