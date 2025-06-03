17-year-old content creator Sana Yousuf shot dead in Islamabad

Initial reports suggest that there is potential of an honor-based killing.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) –Sana Yousuf, a 17-year-old content creator, originally hailing from Upper Chitral was shot dead in Islamabad on Monday, June 2 by an unknown assailant, Dunya News reported.

The incident took place in G-13, at the residence of the slain content creator, within the jurisdiction of Sumbal Police Station, Islamabad.

According to police, the suspect had a brief conversation with Sana Yousuf outside her home, after which he opened fire.

The TikToker was shot twice, succumbing to her injuries on the spot.

The assailant fled the scene immediately after killing the young content creator.

The motive behind the murder remains unclear but intial reports suggest that there is a potential of an honor-based killing.

The dead body was shifted to PIMS Hospital for medico-legal purposes where a postmortem was completed, and the body was handed over to her family afterwards.

According to police, initial evidence has been collected from the crime scene, and police are obtaining CCTV footage from nearby cameras to aid the investigation to bring the alleged killer to justice.

