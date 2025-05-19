Six killed over family feud in Peshawar

Police and rescue teams arrived at crime scene immediately

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Six people, including three women, were killed over a family dispute on Monday in the Khatko Pul area of Peshawar in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Dunya news reported.

According to the Rescue spokesperson, seven people were shot in the intense exchange of fire between two families which proved fatal for six of them while one was severely injured and shifted to Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar.

The deceased have been identified as Fazl Amin, Hazrat Amin, Ahmed, along with three women. Another woman was reported to have received critical injuries.

“The incident took place when a dispute over family issues escalated and members of both families opened indiscriminate fire at each other,” said Rescue 1122 KP spokesperson.

Moreover, Police and rescue teams arrived at the crime scene immediately and cordoned off the area.

