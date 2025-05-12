'Robber' kills self after injuring five during robbery in Karachi

Crime Crime 'Robber' kills self after injuring five during robbery in Karachi

Police were investigating

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 12 May 2025 05:28:38 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) - An alleged robber commits suicide after injuring five persons during a robbery in a tea stall here on Sunday night.

The accused identified as Imran injured five persons in the hotel during robbery and ended his life when he could not find a way to flee after his alleged crime.

The injured and the dead were shifted to hospital. The incident took place in front of Jinnah Hospital. On information, police reached the spot and started investigation.

GIRL ASSAULTED

In Sehwan, police arrested a man for assaulting a disabled girl. The victim’s uncle told police accused Ali Raza and Ahmed Ali assaulted his niece and fled.

Police on his report arrested an accused, whereas his accomplice fled. Police started investigation and raiding to arrest the fleeing accused.

