CTD kills seven enemies of peace in Ziarat

QUETTA (Dunya News) – In a decisive blow to enemies of peace, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and security forces on Tuesday killed seven terrorists in Choutair Ziarat area of Balochistan, Dunya News reported.

The joint operation was carried out after reported presence of terrorists in the area.

According to CTD officials, the operation took place near Chautair in the Sanjavi area of Ziarat district, Balochistan.

During the exchange of fire, seven terrorists were killed. The slain terrorists were affiliated with the banned organisation BLA (Balochistan Liberation Army).

Officials stated that explosives and weapons were also recovered from the terrorists.

According to CTD, the killed terrorists were involved in various terrorist activities.

It is worth noting that just a day earlier, the CTD had also conducted an operation in the Durkshan area of Quetta, killing two terrorists from a banned outfit, including a suicide bomber.

