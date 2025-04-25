Four security officials martyred in Quetta blast

Search operation has also been launched in the area to arrest the suspects

QUETTA (Dunya News) – Four security officials were martyred and three injured in an explosion near a vehicle of the bomb disposal squad in Quetta on Friday.

Security sources said the blast occurred in Marget area in suburb of Quetta. The martyred officials include Subedar Shehzad Amin, Naib Subedar Abbas, Sepoy Khalil and Sepoy Zahid.

The injured included Lance Naik Zafar, Lance Naik Farooq and Sepoy Khurram Saleem.

The security forces have cordoned off the area while injured have been shifted to hospital for treatment.

A search operation has also been launched in the area to arrest the suspects.

