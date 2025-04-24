Suspected bandit killed in citizen's firing during robbery in Karachi

Celebratory firing claims life of woman

KARACHI (Dunya News) - An alleged robber was shot dead and his accomplice injured at the hands of a citizen during a robbery attempt in Pakistan Bazaar of Gulshan Bahar, Dunya News reported here on Wednesday.

According to West SSP, two suspected bandits riding a bike stopped a citizen to plunder valuables from him. The citizen resisted and opened fire, killing a robber and injuring his accomplice, who managed to escape.

During the shootout, a passer-by was also injured, who was shifted to hospital. Police seized a pistol from the robber and also took licensed weapon from the citizen for forensic report.

WOMAN DEAD IN CELEBRATORY FIRING

In New Karachi, a woman was taken out when wedding guests opened fire in the air. The victim was identified as Liba. On information, police reached the crime scene and started investigation and were conducting raids to arrest fleeing suspects.

In Hyderabad, an alleged robber was injured in exchange of fire with police. He was arrested and admitted to hospital. A weapon and looted valuables were recovered from him.

