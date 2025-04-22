Relative of five-year-old girl, who was raped, murdered, arrested

Updated On: Tue, 22 Apr 2025 07:22:01 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Police have arrested a relative of a five-year-old girl, who was found murdered after being subjected to rape a few days ago, Dunya News reported here on Monday.

A post-mortem report has revealed that the girl was raped before being killed. Police have arrested a man on suspicion, who is stated to be the close relative of the girl.

The suspect identified as Fayaz could be seen in a CCTV footage taking the girl along with him. His DNA samples have been taken and sent to a lab for a forensic report.

GIRL STUDENT SHOT DEAD

In Islamabad, a girl student of International Islamic University, Islamabad was gunned down by an identified man, who forcibly entered her private hostel, and took her life.

Ramna Police on the complaint of the brother of the girl have registered a case. According to the FIR, the gunman entered the hostel where the student was residing and shot her dead. Police after registering the case started a manhunt for the fleeing murderer.

